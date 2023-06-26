Follow us on Image Source : ANI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Shooting stones, landslide disrupt vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar national highway | DETAILS

Jammu and Kashmir: Shooting stones and landslides have caused disruption in vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagara National Highway in the Mehad area of Ramban. According to Jammu and Kashmir traffic police, the area is facing such an issue since morning. Meanwhile, in view of heavy rains and the warning of flash floods, all schools up to the secondary level (Class 10) will remain closed in Ramban district today.

The Jammu and Kashmir traffic police informed, "Vehicular traffic has been disrupted on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Mehad area of Ramban due to shooting stones and landslides since early morning."

Schools to remain closed today

The Deputy Commissioner, Ramban district has ordered the closure of all schools today (June 26) up to the secondary level (Class 10) in view of heavy rains and the warning of flash floods. However, teachers have been asked to attend to their duties.

"In view of heavy rains and the warning of flash floods, all schools up to the secondary level (Class 10) shall remain closed in Ramban district today (June 26). Teachers will attend to their duties," said Deputy Commissioner, Ramban.

Landslide in Himachal

Heavy rainfall in Mandi district has also led to a landslide on the Chandigarh-Manali highway near 7 Miles. The landslide has caused heavy traffic jams on the highway.

Assam flood

The flood situation in Assam's Barpeta district is still grim as nearly 1.70 lakh people have been affected. NDRF, SDRF, and Fire and Emergency Services personnel are engaged in the rescue operations.

