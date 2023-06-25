Assam Floods: Shah promises assistance to CM Himanta as torrential rain affects nearly 5 lakh people

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Assam Floods: Amid a flood-like situation in Assam following heavy downpours, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday promised assistance to the state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a tweet, Shah said: "Due to heavy rain, the people in parts of Assam are braving a flood-like situation. I have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji and assured all possible assistance."

He further said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are conducting rescue and relief operations in Assam while adequate forces have been kept on standby.

"The Modi government stands firm as it has always been with the people of Assam in these difficult times," he added in the tweet.

The flood situation in Assam is worsening, where 4.88 lakh people have been affected in nine districts, including Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup and Lakhimpur districts. The floods have claimed the lives of three people, PTI quoted an official from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

However, water has started to recede in some areas of the state. A total of 101 relief camps have been established in the nine districts including sheltering more than 81,000 people. The water levels of rivers are likely to rise further as the meteorological department has warned of more rainfall and thunderstorm in different areas.

The heavy rainfall in Assam has also caused land erosion, landslides and severe infrastructural damage in several areas.

