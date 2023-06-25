Weather Updates: IMD predicts isolated very heavy rainfall over East Central, Northwest India for next 5 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Weather Updates: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall over East Central, Northwest India for next 5 days

Weather Updates: Parts of Delhi NCR received a fresh spell of rain in the wee hours of Sunday. Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning and rain heavy lashed the national capital and neighbouring areas. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days over East Central and Northwest India.

Widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm

"Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over the western Himalayan region during June 24-28, and over the plains of northwest India (except west Rajasthan) during June 25-28. Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall with Extremely Heavy Falls very likely over Uttarakhand on June 25. Isolated heavy/very heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during June 24-28. Isolated heavy rainfall over West Uttar Pradesh during June 24-26; over East Uttar Pradesh on June 25-26; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on June 25 and 26 and East Rajasthan during June 25-28," the IMD said in a statement.

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced

IMD also stated that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea. It has advanced to some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

