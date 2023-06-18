Follow us on Image Source : PTI Weather update: Monsoon likely to reach East India next week, says IMD Scientist | DETAILS

With Cyclone Biparjoy bringing the monsoon to this region of India, some respite from the intense heatwave is anticipated for eastern India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), as reported by the news agency ANI on Sunday, stated that "monsoon is likely to hit Eastern India in two to three days" due to the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy.

In many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, IMD predicted severe to very severe heatwave conditions earlier today. On the other hand, the heatwave is likely to end this week.

Due to the current heatwave, the IMD's daily heatwave guideline, released on Friday, places Bihar under a red alert warning. Due to the scorching heat, the Patna district government has extended the summer break for classes up to Class 12. Bihar's schools will be closed until June 24.

"The cyclone is currently in the middle of southern Rajasthan. It will be in effect till today evening. Heavy rain may occur in South Rajasthan today. There is a possibility of heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh tomorrow. It will rain in the southern part of UP in 2-3 days. Due to the winds coming from the Arabian Sea, Delhi NCR is receiving light rain. Monsoon likely to hit East India in 2-3 days," said Dr Naresh Kumar, IMD Scientist.

The cyclone reached Rajasthan as a "deep depression" on June 16 around midnight via the bordering districts of Jalore and Barmer after affecting Gujarat.

Rajasthan receives heavy rainfall

On Saturday, June 17, the cyclone brought heavy rains to numerous Rajasthani areas. Up until 5.30 p.m., Sirohi received 37.5 millimeters of rain, while Jalore received 36 millimeters, Barmer received 33.6 millimeters, Bikaner received 26.6 millimeters, Dabok received 13 millimeters, Dungarpur received 12.5 millimeters, and Jodhpur received 10.5 millimeters.

Heavy flooding is also affecting a number of cities.

The MeT department has issued an "Orange Alert" and a "Red Alert" in Barmer, Jalore, and Sirohi districts, respectively.

The Amritsar-Gandhidham Express, the Jodhpur-Bhildi Express, the Valsad-Bhildi Express, the Jodhpur-Palanpur Express, the Barmer-Munabav Express, and the Munabao-Barmer Express were among the 13 trains that were canceled on Saturday by the North Western Railways.

Notably, Cyclone Biparjoy was predicted to bring heavy rainfall to Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read | Monsoon set to advance from June 18, says weatherman

Also Read | Uttarakhand prohibits strikes for 6 months amid coming monsoon, ongoing Char Dham Yatra

Latest India News