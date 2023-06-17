Uttarakhand prohibits strikes for 6 months amid coming monsoon, ongoing Char Dham Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: The Lieutenant Governor has forbidden strikes under state services for six months as a precautionary measure amid the coming monsoon and the ongoing Char Dham Yatra. The state government issued the notice on Friday stating, "Under the sub-article (1) of the article (3) of the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintainance Act (1966), the Lieutenant Governor forbids strikes under state services for the six months starting from the date of issuance of the notice."

The number of devotees who went to the Char Dham Yatra has crossed 15 lakhs as of May 27 which began on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya on April 22 "More than 15 lakh devotees had left for their destinations after visiting Char Dham Yatra", said Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar.

More than 15 lakh devotees had left for their destinations after visiting Char Dham. These included 3,12,422 from Gangotri, 2,82,857 from Yamunotri, 5,37,065 from Kedarnath, 4,39,782 from Badrinath and 8,551 from Hemkund Sahib.

On May 17, CM Dhami inaugurated the Registration Office cum Transit Camp for Char Dham Yatris in Rishikesh at a cost of about Rs 22.25 crore. The Chardham Yatra began on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya on April 22.

Latest India News