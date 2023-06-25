Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh: Several vehicles washed away due to flash flood in Mandi, IMD issues warning

In the last 24 hours, it has rained incessantly, causing extensive damage in several parts of the Mandi district. In many places, roads have been closed at the same time. At Janjehli in the Mandi district, a flash flood washed away several vehicles.

Meanwhile, IMD Himachal Pradesh issued a flash flood risk warning for 24 hours until 1:00 pm on June 26. Moderate to high risk is expected over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts in Himachal Pradesh.

Numerous landslide incidents have been reported throughout the district, and many houses downstream are at risk.

The overnight rains in the hilly areas have raised the water level of the Beas River that flows through Mandi.

Rain has caused significant damage to the Panchayat "Manthla" of Sadar Vidhansabha in the Mandi district. Flash floods caused by nighttime torrential rain have severely damaged a natural water source and the Manthala Panchayat's community hall. Stones and other debris littered the community hall's rooms.

Anil Sharma, a Sadar MLA, arrived at the scene to meet the affected and assess the situation. For relief and road restoration, the MLA has instructed the Jal Shakti Department, which includes the Administration and PWD.

Mandi has experienced 64.4 millimeters of precipitation in the past 24 hours.

Heavy rain has also been blamed for damage in other states. In the Kullu district, several vehicles were washed away. Near Kullu town, the Maohal rivulet washed away eight vehicles.

According to the District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC) in Chamba, there was a road accident at Place Khadamukh on the Khadamukh-Holi Road. One car fell into the NHPC-II dam as a result of this incident. It is not known how many people were traveling. Police Team Bharmour is in charge of the search and rescue operation.

According to DEOC Solan, a cloud burst occurred in the Mahaal Mangal Kathpol subdivision of Arki. This incident resulted in the loss of 30-35 goats. A rescue and search operation is currently underway.

