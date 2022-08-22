Jammu and Kashmir: Major tragedy averted as police recover nearly 12 kg IED in Pulwama

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Major terror incident averted as 10-12 kgs IED recovered in J-K's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir: A major tragedy was averted on Sunday as the police recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. According to the details, the recovered IED weighed nearly 10-12 kilograms.

The IED was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.

Commenting on the development, the Kashmir Zone Police today said, "On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of #Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it insitu. A major #terror incident averted. @JmuKmrPolice."

Earlier this month, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations across the country, the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered approximately 25 to 30 kilograms of IED in Pulwama.

The IED was recovered near the Tahab Crossing on Circular road.

In the month of June, a similar incident was reported when security forces recovered a 15 kg IED in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Two terrorist associates were arrested in connection with the matter.

(With inputs from ANI)

