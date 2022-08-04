J-K: Migrant labourer killed, two others injured in militant attack in Pulwama

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kashmir Zone Police informed that the area has been cordoned off.

A migrant labourer was reportedly killed and two others were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Thursday.

"Terrorists hurled grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of #Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Militants had stepped up attacks on non-local labourers earlier this year but there was a halt in such targeted killings for the past nearly two months.

