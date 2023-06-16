Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security personnel on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. According to Kashmir Zone Police, Amry and Police are jointly taking action against the terrorists in the Jumagund area of LoC of the district.

"An encounter has started between #terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of #Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Two militants were neutralised earlier

Earlier on June 13, at least two militants have been neutralised in a joint operation of the Army and Kupwara Police in the Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of the Kupwara district thus thwarting attempts of infiltration.

Forces have recovered, two AK 47, four magazines, 48 rounds of ammunition, four hand grenades, 1 pouch, eatables and cigarette packets.

Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group searched the house of a terrorist belonging to the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Kishtwar district, a senior official said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal said a search warrant was obtained from the NIA court in Jammu.

The house of Hizbul terrorist Muddasir Ahmad at Tander village of Dachhan was searched in connection with a case registered last year under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act.

