Tuesday, June 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. J&K: 2 terrorists killed in infiltration bid; search operation underway

J&K: 2 terrorists killed in infiltration bid; search operation underway

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Kupwara Published on: June 13, 2023 15:14 IST
J&K: Terrorists killed in infiltration bid
Image Source : PTI J&K: Terrorists killed in infiltration bid

At least two militants have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in the Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of the Kupwara district thus thwarting attempts of infiltration. The search still continues.

This is a developing story

 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News