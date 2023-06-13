J&K: 2 terrorists killed in infiltration bid; search operation underway

At least two militants have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in the Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of the Kupwara district thus thwarting attempts of infiltration. The search still continues.
This is a developing story
At least two militants have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in the Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of the Kupwara district thus thwarting attempts of infiltration. The search still continues.
This is a developing story
Top News
Related India News
Latest News