Jammu and Kashmir: 1 killed, 2 injured after unexploded shell goes off in Kargil

Assam : A boy lost his life while 2 people were injured after an old unexploded shell went off on Sunday, police said.

According to police the shell went off in a field in the afternoon.

"A boy was killed and 2 other persons were injured in this incident. It occurred in a field far away from the airport. Some reports saying that the explosion occurred near the airport are wrong," a police officer said.

Earlier, in a tragic incident, as many as eighty people were injured after a footbridge collapsed during the Baisakhi celebration at Udhampur's Chenani Block in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, the incident occurred at Beni Sangam in Bain village of the district. "A rescue operation is underway. Police and other teams have reached the site," said Dr Vinod, SSP Udhampur.

