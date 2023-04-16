Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Jammu and Kashmir: Avalanche likely to occur over Kupwara including THESE districts in next 24 hrs

Jammu and Kashmir: Higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir can witness an avalanche as Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority on Sunday issued an alert for various districts. As per the alert issued by JKDMA, a low danger level avalanche is likely to occur above 3200 to 3500 metres above sea level in various districts in the next 24 hours. The alert has been issued for Doda, Kishtwar, Bandipora and Kupwara districts.

'Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur above 3200 to 3500 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Bandipora & Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours, informs JKDMA.

