Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: IAF rescues 74 personnel from Kishtwar

As rescue operations are underway following a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 74 stranded personnel from different parts of the district on Friday. People rescued include 5 critically injured patients, the IAF informed. In addition, the IAF also lifted 3,150 kg of relief material of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

On July 28, the Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir had reported a cloudburst that killed 7 people, left 12 people injured and 19 others missing.

After the cloudburst in Kishtwar, IAF helicopters were utilised during the relief operations.

"Three helicopters of IAF -- from Jammu, Udhampur and Srinagar were utilised for airlifting SDRF/NDRF teams to Kishtwar. Simultaneously, evacuation of critically injured people was done from Sondar to Kishtwar," said Public Relation Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor's Office the grievously injured would be given Rs 50,000 each and Rs 12,700 under SDRF shall also be disbursed.

"Relief under SDRF for loss of houses, utensils, clothing, household goods, cattle, cattle shed, loss of agricultural land will also be provided by Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar. Jammu and Kashmir Government will do everything possible to support & protect the affected families," said LG's office.

The Jammu and Kashmir's LG Manoj Sinha also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the situation prevailing due to cloudburst in Kishtwar and the Home Minister assured continuous support from the Central government.

LG office informed that the District administration, Police and SDRF team is at Honjar village. "An SDRF team is waiting to be airlifted at Jammu while two SDRF teams are on stand-by. An NDRF team from Punjab has been rushed for rescue and relief operations," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, two columns of the Indian Army were also launched to assist the civil administration in rescue operations in Honzar village in Kishtwar district where a village was caught in a flash flood due to a cloudburst.

