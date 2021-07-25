Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID: Weekend lockdown lifted in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday lifted the Covid-induced weekend curfew, with further easing of restrictions owing to significant improvement in the Covid situation. However, the night curfew would continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am, an official order said.

In his order, Chief Secretary A K Mehta said the decision was taken at a meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) with a focus on total weekly new cases (per million), positivity rate, bed occupancy, case fatality rate and vaccination coverage of the targeted population.

"Whereas it was observed that as compared to the previous weeks, significant improvement has been made by all districts in respect of the above parameters. However, there is need to continue with some of existing COVID containment measures in all the districts in view of thw uneven trend in the daily COVID cases,” the official order said.

Extending the ongoing restrictions till further orders, the SEC, however, announced relaxation in all the districts on account of significant improvements in the Covid-situation.

"There will be no weekend curfew in any districts,” the order said.

As per the official order, the public and private educational institutions are permitted to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes. The maximum number of people permitted to attend indoor/outdoor gatherings shall be restricted to 25.

"The district magistrates shall strictly ensure that there is full compliance to Covid-appropriate behaviour and defaulters are firmly dealt with under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code.” it added.

The SEC asked the district magistrates to constitute joint teams of police and executive magistrates for enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 166 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, which took the infection tally to 3,20,657, while no death occurred in the last 24 hours. Out of the fresh cases, 34 were from the Jammu division and 132 from the Kashmir division of the union territory.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,288 in the union territory, while 3,14,995 patients have recovered so far. The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stands at 4,374 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

