Jammu and Kashmir: Army troops open fire after noticing suspicious movement along LoC in Poonch sector

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jammu and Kashmir: Army troops open fire after noticing suspicious movement along LoC in the Poonch sector

J&K firing: The troops of the Indian Army opened fire, on Thursday, after observing suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. According to reports, the gunshots were heard at around 7.15 pm in the Khari Karmara area of the sector.

Meanwhile, officials claimed that there was no report of any injury or loss of life. It should be noted here that the army personnel also fired "illuminating bombs" to ensure that there is no movement of terrorists from across the border amid inclement weather.

Four terrorists killed in Sidhra region

Earlier on Wednesday, December 28, at least four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sidhra region of Jammu. Security forces had intercepted a truck in which the terrorists were travelling at about 7:30 am.

ALSO READ: Jammu & Kashmir: 5 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist associates arrested, arms and ammunition recovered in Kupwara

As soon as the truck was stopped at a check post, terrorists hiding inside it opened fire. Retaliating to the attack, security personnel immediately opened fire and killed three terrorists on the spot.

"We noticed an unusual movement of a truck and followed it. The truck was stopped at Sidhra in Jammu where the driver managed to flee. When the truck was searched terrorists hiding inside, fired on the personnel. The retaliatory firing was done," ADGP Mukesh Singh had said.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: 'War-like stores, 9 Chinese hand grenades seized in Uri', says Army

Latest India News