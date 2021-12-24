Friday, December 24, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: Unidentified terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter, operation underway

Jammu and Kashmir: Unidentified terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter, operation underway

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Mumanhal locality of Arwani area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Friday.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 24, 2021 8:50 IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Unidentified terrorist killed in
Image Source : PTI

Jammu and Kashmir: Unidentified terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter, operation underway 

Highlights

  • Unidentified terrorist killed in an ongoing encounter in Anantnag
  • Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in the Mumanhal locality of Arwani area
  • The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces

An unidentified terrorist has been killed on Friday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Mumanhal locality of Arwani area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Friday.

"Encounter has started at Mumanhal (Arwani), area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir zone police tweeted.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces which retaliated.

As per the sources, one AK-47 assault rifle has also been recovered during a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police. Searches are underway. 

Earlier on Sunday, a Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Harwan area of the city. 

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Harwan following specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area. 

The dead terrorist was identified as Saifulla, resident of Pakistan.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: 5kg IED detected, destroyed in Srinagar

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News