Jammu and Kashmir: Unidentified terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter, operation underway 

An unidentified terrorist has been killed on Friday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Mumanhal locality of Arwani area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Friday.

"Encounter has started at Mumanhal (Arwani), area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir zone police tweeted.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces which retaliated.

As per the sources, one AK-47 assault rifle has also been recovered during a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police. Searches are underway.

Earlier on Sunday, a Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Harwan area of the city.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Harwan following specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The dead terrorist was identified as Saifulla, resident of Pakistan.

