Jammu and Kashmir: 5kg IED detected, destroyed in Srinagar

A major tragedy was averted after a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF and the army detected and defused a 5kg IED (Improvised Explosive Device) in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. The police acted on a specific input about the IED planted on the Neva Srinagar road and started an operation.

The IED was defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot.

The police, in its release, informed that acting on intelligence reports, in a joint search operation of the Pulwama police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), "IED weighing approx 5 kgs was found assembled in a container."

"Bomb disposal team of police and army destroyed the IED on spot through a controlled detonation," the police added.

"Pulwama Police averted major tragedy. Acting on specific information Pulwama Police along with 50 RR & 183 BN CRPF found an IED of approx. 5kg assembled in a container planted on Newa Srinagar road. However, BD squad of Police & Army destroyed it on spot," police said in a tweet.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation has been initiated. The police also added that a few suspects have been picked up for questioning.

