Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists kill civilian, policeman in two separate incidents

Terrorists shot at a person at Eidgah area of Srinagar city

A civilian and a policeman were on Wednesday shot dead by terrorists in the Nawakadal locality of Srinagar and Anantnag area respectively.

"At about 5:55 pm, terrorists fired at & critically injured a civilian, namely Rouf Ahmad, near his residence in Nawakadal area of Srinagar," a police official said. He said the injured person was shifted to SMHS hospital here, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

In another such incident, terrorists fired indiscriminately and killed a police personnel ASI Mohd Ashraf of PS Bijbehara, Anantnag. He was shifted to Srinagar-based hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries, Kashmir Zone Police said.

The Centre had informed Parliament on November 30 that 40 civilians have been killed and 72 injured in Jammu and Kashmir in terror-related incidents till November 15 this year. The details were given by the minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

