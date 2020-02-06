I-T raids on Tamil Nadu superstar Vijay, Bigil producer unearth Rs 300 crore suspected evasion

Tamil Nadu superstar Vijay/File

Income Tax sleuths have unearthed Rs 300 crore suspected evasion during raids on premises linked to various Tamil film personalities including superstar Vijay, producer of blockbuster 'Bigil' and several hideouts of a financier of the film. Raids were conducted in 38 premises in different parts of the state including a film production house and actor Vijay's residence.

"The raids in as many as 38 premises in different parts of the state led to the concealment of income which is likely to exceed Rs 300 crore," the Income Tax Department said in a release.

Also, unaccounted cash of about Rs 77 crore seized from premises "purportedly" belonging to a Tamil film financier, it said without divulging any names. The searches were conducted after a tip-off about suspected tax evasion following the success of Vijay starrer Tamil movie 'Bigil', sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Income Tax Department searched the residence and business premises of AGS Group promoters. The tax officials also questioned actor Vijay. He was summoned by the income tax sleuths from shooting for questioning in connection with the payment received by him for film Bigil produced by AGS Group.

