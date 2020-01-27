Raids underway in Mumbai, Patna and Delhi to arrest Sharjeel Imam

Image Source : Sharjeel Imam/File Image

The Delhi Police Crime Branch is conducting raids at multiple locations in Mumbai, Patna, and Delhi to arrest Sharjeel Imam, the co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protests. Five teams of Crime Branch have been deployed to conduct the raids.

Imam, a PhD student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Historical Studies, has also been summoned by the JNU chief proctor. He has asked Imam to appear before the Proctorial Committee by February 3 and explain his position on the alleged provocative speeches. Sharjeel Imam has been in news for his controversial "cut off Assam from India" speech that he allegedly made a few days ago at the Shaheen Bagh protest site.

Police raided the ancestral home of Sharjeel Imam in Bihar, hunting for him in sedition cases lodged across several states but he eluded the dragnet. Police in two northeastern states--Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh--lodged FIRs against the JNU scholar, over his speech.

He was slapped with a sedition case after his alleged speeches went viral on social media where he was heard speaking about "cutting off" Assam and the northeast from India.

Earlier, he had been booked on similar charges by Aligarh police in Uttar Pradesh for a speech he delivered on the AMU campus. The cases were lodged after Imam's purported video emerged where he spoke about cutting off the northeast from India if "five lakh people stand organised".

"If five lakh people are organised, we can cut off the northeast and India permanently. If not, at least for a month or half a month. Throw as much 'mawad' (variously described as pus or rubbish) on rail tracks and roads that it takes the Air Force one month to clear it.

"Cutting off Assam (from India) is our responsibility, only then they (the government) will listen to us. We know the condition of Muslims in Assam....they are being put into detention camps," he was shown in the video as saying.

Assam police has already lodged a case against him under the anti-terror law--the Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act.

Imam's father, the late Akbar Imam, was a local JD(U) leader who had unsuccessfully contested an assembly election in his lifetime.