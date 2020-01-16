Rashmika Mandanna's house raided by IT officials after rumours of her being highest paid actress

Rashmika Mandanna rose to fame with Kannad film Kirik Party.

Rashmika Mandann's residence in Virajpet, Kodugu district of Karnataka was raided by Income Tax department official on Thursday. According to a report in Hindu, a team of IT officials arrived at Rashmika's residence to carry pout search operation. The operation is still underway at her residence and she is yet to react to the news. According to the report, a team of IT officials from Bengaluru arrived at her residence at 07:30 A.M. on Thursday morning. However, there's no confirmation about the actress presence at her residence during the raid.

This comes after the actress was rumoured to be the highest-paid actress in the Southern film industries. However, the actress had denied such reports and claimed that she still a beginner. Speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Rashmika said, " When people say I am the highest paid, I wonder from where it is spreading. I wonder ‘dude, from where it is coming and where it is going.’ I don’t have any money in the bank. I still feel like a debutant.”

“If I have to reach there, then I have to work constantly for six years without taking a break. Then, I will be the highest-paid actress. For now, I am definitely not,” she added.

Rashmika has delivered a series of superhit films not just in Kannada but Telugu. The actress already has projects lined up for release in Tamil. Rashmika rose to fame with Kannad film Kirik Party and was seen in films like Dear Comrade, Geeta Govindam, Chalo.