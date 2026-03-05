US tests nuclear-capable Minuteman III doomsday missile off California coast as Iran war rages

California:

Amid the intensifying conflict in the Middle East, the United States conducted a test launch of its nuclear-capable LGM-30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), often referred to as a "doomsday missile," according to the United States Space Force. The missile is capable of carrying nuclear warheads up to 20 times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.

The unarmed missile was launched late Tuesday (March 3) by the Air Force Global Strike Command from Vandenberg Space Force Base near Santa Barbara, California, at around 11 pm local time. The test missile, designated GT-254, carried two test re-entry vehicles and travelled across the Pacific Ocean.

The Air Force Global Strike Command said Tuesday's test-launch was routine and scheduled years in advance.

Test launch verifies multiple reentry vehicles, system reliability

The missile was fired to verify the effectiveness, readiness, and reliability of the US land-based nuclear deterrent.

"GT 255 allowed us to assess the performance of individual components of the missile system," said Lt. Col. Karrie Wray, 576th Flight Test Squadron commander. "By continually assessing varying mission profiles, we are able to enhance the performance of the entire ICBM fleet, ensuring the maximum level of readiness for the land-based leg of the nation’s nuclear triad."

This test not only focused on the performance of the ICBM but also the performance of its multiple reentry vehicles, which are primarily used to increase missile effectiveness and overcome enemy defenses.

"It is critical to test all aspects of our ICBM force, including our ability to deliver multiple, independently targeted payloads with absolute precision," said Gen SL Davis, commander of AFGSC. "This test validates the intricate synchronization of the weapon system, from the initial launch sequence to the flawless deployment of each reentry vehicle."

Minuteman III missile

The LGM-30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile forms a key component of the United States' nuclear triad, which ensures the capability to launch nuclear weapons from land, sea and air.

The missiles are housed in underground silos across the American West and are designed primarily as a deterrent, guaranteeing that the US can retaliate if it ever faces a nuclear strike.

A Minuteman III missile was also test-launched in November after Donald Trump called for restarting nuclear weapons tests.

The missile can travel up to 6,000 miles at speeds exceeding 15,000 miles per hour, enabling it to strike targets across the globe within a short time.

