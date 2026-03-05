Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai with daughter, says 'it's unnerving, but I haven't felt unsafe'

New Delhi:

Actress Lara Dutta on Wednesday revealed that she has been stranded in Dubai with her daughter amid the ongoing Iran–Israel war. The actress said she was at a studio when she suddenly heard explosions and saw missiles being intercepted overhead.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Lara Dutta said, "We have been in Dubai since the start of this Israel-Iran war, what's being termed the Israel-Iran war. UAE, Dubai, has been my home now for the last three years. I have spent a considerable amount of time here."

Recalling the moment she heard the explosions, she added, "I was actually shooting on the 28th at a studio in Dubai. We started hearing the explosions overhead, ran out of the studio, and saw missiles being intercepted. It's been a few, I can't lie, stressful days. I have my daughter here with me, Mahesh was away for work, he wasn't in Dubai thankfully." Take a look below:

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Actress Sonal Chauhan returns safely to India after being stuck in Dubai: 'The last few days were challenging'