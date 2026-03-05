Box Office Collection [March 4, 2026]: How much did The Kerala Story 2 earn on Holi?

New Delhi:

The Hindi drama film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, which was released in theatres on February 27 after much controversy, continued to attract audiences despite a slow start. The movie opened the Indian box office with Rs 0.75 crore and saw significant growth on its second day, earning Rs 4.65 crore.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film maintained its momentum over the weekend with an increase of 2.15% in earnings. However, it struggled on Monday, experiencing a steep drop of 47.37% in collections. With the film releasing on Holi, let's take a look at how The Kerala Story 2 performed on the festive day and whether it benefited from the holiday.

The Kerala Story 2's box office collection on Holi

Talking about the collections of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond on Holi, the film saw a decrease compared to the previous day. The movie, which earned Rs 4 crore on Day 5, managed to earn Rs 3.50 crore on Day 6, which was Holi. Despite this, the festive-day collection helped push the total earnings of The Kerala Story 2 past Rs 20 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 20.15 crore in India so far.

The Kerala Story 2 occupancy rate on Day 6

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond had an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.83% on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The highest occupancy of 18.43% was recorded during evening shows, followed by 17.34% at night, 16.21% in the afternoon, and 7.32% in morning shows.

For the unversed, the movie follows the story of three young women from different states who choose love over tradition but become victims of an abusive plot after marrying outside their religion.

