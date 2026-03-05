Subedaar on OTT: Do you know Anil Kapoor was the first limited series actor in India

New Delhi:

Long before limited series became a trend in India, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor had already explored the format with confidence and global appeal. While many Bollywood stars focused only on films, Anil became the first limited series actor in India by starring in the Indian adaptation of the hit American series 24.

At a time when web shows and limited series were not mainstream in India. As the actor is arriving on Prime Video's Subedaar, let us tell you more about the show from which Anil Kapoor became first limited series actor.

Anil Kapoor was the first limited series actor in India

In 2013, Anil Kapoor stepped into Indian television with the show 24. The move proved successful and reshaped the perception of Indian television. Anil Kapoor played the role of Jai Singh Rathod in his first television series, 24. The show was produced by him under the banner of Anil Kapoor Film Co. It aired on Colors TV, with the first season premiering in 2013 and the second season in 2016.

About the series: 24

For the unversed, 24, the Indian adaptation of the American series of the same name, was created by Robert Cochran and Joel Surnow. It follows the story of an anti-terrorist unit agent, Jai Singh Rathod, who has only 24 hours to save the country from a terrorist attack.

Anil Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Anil Kapoor's most recent work includes the action thriller film Subedaar, which hit the OTT screens of Prime Video on March 5, 2026. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni and also stars Radhika Madan, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik in the lead roles. He is also a part of Siddharth Anand's upcoming film King, which will hit the big screens on December 24, 2026, a day before Christmas.

Also Read: Young Sherlock X review: Is Prime Video's new series worth watching? Let's find out