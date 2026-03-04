Young Sherlock X review: Is Prime Video's new series worth watching? Let's find out

New Delhi:

Amazon Prime Video's new limited series Young Sherlock has been released today, on Wednesday. The show that had seen fine anticipation online was released with good reviews. Featuring the After series fame actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Young Sherlock is also getting good reviews online.

So, let's see what X users have to say about Young Sherlock.

Young Sherlock X reactions

Án X user wrote, 'Young Sherlock seems interesting. Finished the first half. Must say a good one to keep you hooked. 'Young Sherlock has no boring episodes. Loving it, wrote another X user. Another X post read, 'Young Sherlock is a good break for sub stand watches. This one is good, crisp and entertaining. Go, watch it, guys on Prime.'

See some other reactions here:

Young Sherlock: Plot

Young Sherlock Holmes, at just 19 years old, is still a student at Oxford, far removed from the suave and intelligent detective he is expected to become. When a murder occurs at the prestigious university, with him as the prime suspect, he sets out on his own to solve the crime. What begins as a mystery at the university leads him into a worldwide conspiracy. Starring Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, the series, directed by Guy Ritchie, is based on Andrew Lane’s successful book series.

Young Sherlock: Cast

Young Sherlock stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes. According to director Guy Ritchie, Young Sherlock is an irreverent, action-packed mystery that charts the legendary origin story of the world’s greatest detective.

Other cast includes Donal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Max Iron and Colin Firth.

Young Sherlock: Total number of episodes

Young Sherlock has eight episodes and the entire series premiered today, March 4, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video.

