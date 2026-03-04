Toxic release postponed: Internet users laud decision amid war situation; some link it to Dhurandhar 2

New Delhi:

The news of the postponement of Yash's highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has sparked a wave of reactions online. While many fans of KGF actor Yash have lauded the decision, citing the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, others on the internet believe the delay was to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.

For the unversed, Yash's Toxic was earlier scheduled to be released on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2. With this update, Dhurandhar 2 will now have a solo release on March 19, while Toxic has been postponed to June 4, 2026.

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is buzzing with reactions from movie lovers and fans of Yash and Ranveer Singh. Let's take a look at how users are reacting to the postponement of the film Toxic.

How internet users are reacting to postponement of Yash's film Toxic

One user praised the postponement of Yash's film Toxic, writing, "It was a very good decision. If Toxic had been released on March 19, 2026, there would have been a low chance of it reaching English-speaking audiences. Toxic is a big-budget film made for overseas viewers. Now Yash is going to break the KGF record easily (sic)."

To which, one X user replied, "thats good news for both movies #Dhurandar2 & #ToxicTheFilm .both are indian movies & we want both movies to cross 1000 crores (sic)."

Another user reacted, writing,"#Toxic Postponed!!! Afraid to clash with #Dhurandhar2? (sic)"

On Instagram, a Yash fan wrote, "but good decision… in this current war situation (sic)." Another added, "Still we love you, BOSS! Good decision, let's go (sic)."

See other X reactions below:

