Iran vows to take action against Instagram for deactivating users reacting on killing of Soleimani

Image Source : PTI Iran top general Qassem Soleimani (Centre) who was killed in US airstrike

Iran is seeking to take action against social media app Instagram for deleting accounts or eliminating information posts by those who are using the platform to have their say on the killing of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike.

According to Iran's state media, US-based photo-sharing platform Instagram has been deleting accounts or removing relevant content of several Iranians who were using the social networking site to convey what they feel about the recent killing of top Irani General in a US airstrike.

Slamming the US-based social networking app, Iran's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance took to its website and said, "Once again served to prove (the US's attempt at imposing) a one-way flow of information and its new way of trying to enforce its rule through Washington-associated social networks."

"It showed that those who claim to be supporting a free flow of information, in effect, attach no value to the cyberworld users' freedom and rights." The Iranian ministry has also launched a website for those who would like to seek legal proceedings against Instagram's conduct.

Earlier in April 2018, Instagram had blocked several accounts that belonged to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders.

