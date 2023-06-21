‘‘Acknowledge all those…including our govt’: Tharoor after Congress thanks Nehru for ‘popularising’ Yoga

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shashi Tharoor responds to Congress thanking former PM Nehru on Yoga Day

Congress thanks Nehru on Yoga Day: With Congress thanking former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for ‘popularising’ Yoga, party leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday (June 21) said that all those who revived the practice should be acknowledged including the Narendra Modi government which ‘internationalised’ the ancient Indian art through the United Nations.

Tharoor’s remarks came after Congress, via its Twitter handle, said that Nehru was instrumental in poularising Yoga. The tweet did not mention the BJP government’s efforts towards taking Yoga to the global stage, resulting in the celebration of International Yoga Day.

“On International Day of Yoga, we thank Pt. Nehru, who was instrumental in popularising Yoga & even made it a part of national policy. Let us appreciate the importance of the ancient art & philosophy in our physical & mental wellbeing & take steps to incorporate it in our lives,” Congress tweeted while also sharing the picture of the former prime minister practicing Yoga.

Shashi Tharoor responds

Tharoor targeted the Congress tweet and said that all those, who played a part in popularising the practice including the government of the day, the Prime Minister, and the Ministry of External Affairs, should be acknowledged.

“Indeed! We should also acknowledge all those who revived & popularised yoga, including our government,@PMOIndia & @MEAIndia, for internationalising #InternationalYogaDay through the @UN,” the Congress leader tweeted.

He said that he has argued it for long about Yoga being India’s ‘soft power’ and expressed delight over the practice being ‘recognised’. “As I have argued for decades, yoga is a vital part of our soft power across the world & it's great to see it recognized,” he tweeted.

Why is Yoga Day celebrated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first proposed the concept of a Yoga Day during his address at the 69th session of the UN General Assembly in 2014. All members of the UN later agreed to observe Internatinal Yoga Day. The event was first observed on June 21, 2015, and has since then been a global phenomenon.

PM Modi to lead Yoga session at UN Headquarters

The Prime Minister will lead a Yoga session to mark International Yoga Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on June 21. He will then travel to Washington DC where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. PM Modi will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

