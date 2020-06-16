Will decide on resumption of international flights in coming month: Hardeep Puri

Image Source : PTI FILE

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that the decision on resumption of international flights will be taken in the coming month. He, however, made it clear that he wasn't putting a timeline as all stakeholders needed to be taken into confidence.

"We are confident that in the coming month we will start taking decisions on the resumption of international flights. I do not want to put a timeline here, all stakeholders and travellers need to be taken into confidence," Puri was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier today, Puri said about 730 departures and 734 arrivals have been handled since the resumption of domestic flights in the country. "We are flying smooth and steady. Till 15 June, 730 departures with 67,718 passengers handled and 734 arrivals with 68,236 passengers handled. Total movements 1,464 with 1,35,954 passenger footfalls at airports. The total number of flyers were 67,718," Puri tweeted.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after a nationwide lockdown was imposed amid the coronavirus crisis. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25.

