Infantry day: CDS, Army Chief pay respects at National War Memorial

Image Source : ANI CDS, Army Chief pay tributes at National War Memorial on Infantry Day

CDS General Bipin Rawat, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday paid tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi. The officials had gathered on the occasion of Infantry Day. Notably, troops of the battalion which held back the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Rezang La during the India-China war in 1962, watched the ceremony with pride.

#WATCH| Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane pay tribute at National War Memorial on Infantry Day. pic.twitter.com/XfGvGURv2Q — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Rezang La top is part of the 70 km frontage in South Pangang Tso which was occupied by Indian troops in late August as part of countermeasures to push back the PLA in the ongoing border tensions.

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley.

The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage