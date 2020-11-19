20 employees working at jewellery showroom test positive for COVID-19 in Indore

Image Source : PTI 20 employees at jewellery showroom test positive for COVID-19 in Indore

At least twenty people working at a jewellery shop in Indore have tested positive for COVID-19. Commenting on the cases, Chief Medical Officer Dr Praveen Jadia, the authorities have a record of customers who have purchased items from their store, however, it would be a challenge to trace those who did not buy anything but visited the store. This comes soon after the rush witnessed in markets during Dhanteras and Diwali.

According to a report with TOI, a total of 31 employees at the store have tested positive for coronavirus. Twenty staff members had tested positive in the first batch, while 11 more tested positive later in an evening report, it said.

The tests were carried out at a private laboratory, said chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia.

Meanwhile, the authorities have begun tracing the contacts of the infected staff members, over the past one week. They are also checking if any of then have cough, cold or other symptoms for which they could them themselves tested.

The jewellery showroom is now being sanitised and will reopen only after fumigation is completed.

“The management has been asked to give us a list of customers, who visited them during the Diwali festivities,” Malakar said.

A majority of the shoppers were seen without face masks despite repeated warnings from the district administration.

District COVID-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar has said there are unconfirmed reports of a sweet shop owner and his family members being infected by the virus.

Meanwhile, total coronavirus case tally in Madhya Pradesh has reached close to 1.72 lakh.

MP reported 870 new cases on Sunday, while 722 people recovered from the virus and seven succumbed to the disease. A total of 9,146 patients are currently receiving treatment for the deadly respiratory disease at various dedicated hospitals across the state.

A total of 1,71,691 patients had recovered from COVID-19.

Major cities which reported maximum cases of infections during the ongoing pandemic continue to report new cases. Among these are Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Sagar. From these, Bhopal and Indore have been recording 100 to 200 new cases on a regular basis in the recent past.

