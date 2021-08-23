Indore: Muslim bangle seller, accused of molesting women customers, thrashed; video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Indore: Muslim bangle seller, accused of molesting women customers, thrashed

A 25-year-old man selling bangles was thrashed by a group of people in Indore after they accused him of molesting female customers on Sunday. The incident was reported from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, where the youth, identified as Tasleem, was attacked and beaten up in full public view. Some media reports also claimed the group allegedly took away Rs 10,000 that he was carrying. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, which has now sparked a row.

In the video, several men can be seen beating the bangle seller, throwing his wares on the ground and hurling expletives at him. Some of the attackers also snatched money from the victim.

Commenting on the incident, Indore SP Ashutosh Bagri today said the bangle seller was thrashed in the Banganga Police station area and objectionable language was used against him.

He said an FIR has been registered and the accused are now being identified through the video.

Stringent action will be taken against them, Bagri added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the victim was attacked after people realised that he was using a fake name to run his business.

"This shouldn't be given a communal colour. If a man hides his name, caste and religion then bitterness comes in."

"Our daughters wear bangles and apply henna during Sawan. He had come as a bangle seller, there was confusion and truth came out after seeing his ID," he added.

