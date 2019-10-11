29-year-old Indian techie dies in Thailand, family battles to bring back body

Image Source : FACEBOOK PROFILE Indian techie Pragya Paliwal dies in road accident in Thailand

A 29-year-old techie from Madhya Pradesh was killed in a road accident in Thailand, while her body is yet to be collected by her family members who are currently in India. Identified as Pragya Paliwal, the software engineer had gone to Phuket to attend an annual conference of a Hong Kong-based organisation, her brother said. Pragya's family was informed of her death by a roommate in Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

Nobody in Pragya's family holds a passport, however, the foreign ministry and the state government have assured the family of full support to bring back her body to India.

The family reached out to the local MLA, Alok Chaturvedi, who later informed Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Meanwhile, the embassy in Bangkok has reached out to the family of the deceased, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

"Our Embassy @IndiainThailand is in touch with the bereaved family and is providing all assistance in this difficult time," he tweeted.

Our Embassy @IndiainThailand is in touch with the bereaved family and is providing all assistance in this difficult time. https://t.co/slCJrpBe1P — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 10, 2019

Kamal Nath too has assured the family that his government will provide all possible help. The state government will make the necessary arrangement, should the family members want to go to Thailand, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read | Indian expat killed in Dubai building blast

Also Read | Indian jailed for petrol station robbery in Singapore