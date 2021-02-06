'Sister will miss exam, train running late', man tweets to Railways. Here's what happened next

Image Source : PTI Indian Railways (Representational image)

Indian Railways in a spectacular display of responsibility did not disappoint a brother who made a request to railways that her sister would miss her exam if the train fails to reach its destination on time.

A woman from Mau, who had to board Chhapra-Varanasi Intercity Special (train no 05111), had to reach Varanasi to appear for Basic Teacher Certificate (BTC) DLED exams that was scheduled to take place at 12 noon.

However, due to fog and low visibility, the train was running behind its schedule. The train had to reach Mau Junction at 6:25 am but due to fog, it was already running 2.5 hours late.

The woman looking at the train running status informed her brother that she may not be able to appear for her exam.

However, his brother took to Twitter and informed Railways that her sister would miss her exam if she fails to reach the destination on time.

The Railways got into action and within 10 minutes, the woman received a call from Railway authorities informing her that she won't miss her exam.

After this, the train ran on full speed to reach the destination and the woman appeared for her exam on time. She infact reached the destination 45 minutes before the exam was to begin.

Speaking to ANI, Nazia Tabassum said that her examination was from 12 noon at Vallabh Vidyapeeth Balika Inter College in Varanasi. The train in which she had a reservation was running more than 2.5 hours late. Then she called her brother who tweeted to the Railways for help.

And Indian Railways did not disappoint her.

Tabassum's brother speaking to ANI said, "I Sought help from the Railways through a tweet. After 10 minutes, railway authorities made a call on my sister's phone and assured us that we would reach on time. The train arrived at Mau at 9:18 am and reached Varanasi by 10:57 am."

"Train is delayed by 02:27 hrs. And my sister's exam will start from 12 O'clock in Varanasi. So please help to reach. Train No. 05111, PNR. 2215697237 @RailwaySeva," Anwar tweeted.

After Railways was able to help, Nazia's brother Anwar Jamal once again took to Twitter and thanked Railways for making her sister reach on time.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted, "We are glad to have assisted your sister so she could reach her examination centre on time. Railway family is always ready to help passengers accomplish their goals."

