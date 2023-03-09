Indian Railways cancel over 240 trains today, CHECK complete list here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Indian Railways cancel over 240 trains on Thursday, check the complete list here

Trains cancellation : The Indian Railways cancelled more than 240 trains for operational, maintenance, and weather-related reasons on 9th March, Thursday. Besides, 87 more trains are partially cancelled. Every week, Indian Railway suspends train service on certain routes while performing engineering work on safety grounds to ensure a secure, safe and improved journey of passengers. These cancellations, according to the railways, are an "interim precaution."

Passengers travelling on Thursday must check the status of trains on Indian Railways official website at indianrail.gov.in/mntes.

Here is full list of completely/partially cancelled trains on March 9 :

1) 01135 Bhusawal -Daund MEMU JCO on 09.03.2023

2) 01136 Daund- Bhusawal MEMU JCO on 09.03.2023

3) 11409 Daund-Nizamabad Express JCO 01.03.2023 to 24.03.2023

4) 11410 Nizamabad-Pune Express JCO 01.03.2023 to 26.03.2023

EMU cancelled locals 01.03.2023 to 31.03.2023

5) From Howrah: 37611,37815,37343,36071,37011,36825,36085

6) From Pundooah: 37614

7) From Barddhaman: 37834,37840

8) From Tarakeswar: 37354

9) From Gurap: 36072

10) From Shrirampur: 37012

11) From Masagram: 36086

What are the steps to check if your train has been cancelled

Here are 4 easy steps:

Choose the departure date by going to indianrail.gov.in/mntes.

Click on Exceptional Trains at the top of the screen.

Choose the Cancelled Trains link.

To view the whole list of trains with their schedules, routes, and other pertinent information, choose Fully or Partly.

The Railways has announced that train tickets purchased through unlicensed agents may be released without a refund. Passengers are encouraged to enter their mobile numbers accurately to receive timely notifications about their scheduled trip and ticket purchases.

The Railways also plans to operate 196 special trains in order to prioritise the Holi celebration and offer connectivity between major cities, such as Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Bhagalpur, Mumbai, Kolkata-Puri, Jaipur-Bandra Terminus, Guwahati-Ranchi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Pune-Danapur.

