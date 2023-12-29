Indian Navy unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji-inspired designs of Admirals' epaulettes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Navy unveils Shivaji-inspired designs of Admirals' epaulettes

The Indian Navy on Friday unveiled new designs of the Admiral's Epaulettes. The design is inspired by the Rajmudra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The design was developed after PM Modi announced incorporating the emblem on the naval officer's epaulettes on Navy Day 2023, Decmeber 4 at Maharashtra's Sindhudurg.

It is a true reflection of the rich maritime heritage.

What do the symbols signify?

The new designs of the Admiral's Epaulettes include the golden Navy button, Octagon, Sword and the telescope.

Golden Navy Button - This symbol reiterates the Navy's resolve to do away with the idea of slavery.

Octagon - The Octagon encasing the Indian national emblem represents the eight cardinal directions, indicating all-round long-term vision.

Sword - This emphasises the cutting edge of the national power. It is also a symbol of winning wars through dominance, defeating adversaries and overcoming every challenge.

Telescope - The telescope symbolises a long-term vision, foresight and weather-eye in an ever-changing world.

The Navy said that the adoption of the new design reaffirms their commitment to the two pillars of 'Panch Pran', namely 'Virasat Par Garv' and 'Ghulami ki Mansikta se Mukti'.

PM Modi announced the change in epaulettes after unveiling the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during the Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg's Rajkot Fort. He also announced the renaming of ranks in the Indian Navy as per the Indian culture.

ALSO READ | Qatar reduces death penalty of ex-Indian Navy officers to jail terms

ALSO READ | Indian Navy confirms MV Chem Pluto suffered drone attack, deploys major warships in Arabian Sea

Latest India News