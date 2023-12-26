Indian Navy confirms MV Chem Pluto suffered drone attack, deploys major warships in Arabian Sea I PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN NAVY MV Chem Pluto attack suffers drone attack in Arabian

MV Chem Pluto attack: The Indian Navy on Monday confirmed that MV Chem Pluto, a Liberian flag chemical, carrying 21 Indians and one Vietnamese crew member, suffered a serious "drone attack" on December 23. The report came as the vessel carrying oil reached Mumbai on Monday, December 25 under the protection of Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram. In an official press release on Monday, it said that the preliminary assessment of the incident involving the merchant vessel confirmed “a drone hit the ship”.

The Indian Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team inspected the vessel to make a preliminary assessment of the type and nature of the attack. The analysis of the area of attack and debris found on the ship hinted towards a drone attack but further forensic and technical analysis will be required to establish the vector of attack, including type and amount of explosive used. "Analysis of the area of attack and debris found on the ship points towards a drone attack. However, further forensic and technical analysis will be required to establish the vector of attack, including type and amount of explosive used," it said sharing the exclusive photographs of the vessel damaged in the attack.

Joint probe

A Joint Investigation by various agencies has commenced on completion of the analysis by the Navy's Explosive Ordnance Team and MV Chem Pluto has been cleared for further operation by her company-in-charge at Mumbai. The ship is scheduled to undergo mandatory checks by the various inspecting authorities before undertaking Ship to Ship (STS) transfer of cargo. This is likely to be followed by docking and repairs of the damaged portion of MV Chem Pluto.

Indian Navy deploys major warships to counter attacks in Arabian Sea

Moreover, the defence officials said that the Indian Navy warships will be further enhancing their patrolling in the region to keep the Indian and other merchant vessels safe in the region. The Indian Navy deployed multiple Guided Missile Destroyers including INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata in various areas of the Arabian Sea to maintain a deterrent presence.

It is worth mentioning that IMV Chem Pluto, with 20 Indian and one Vietnamese crew member on Saturday caught fire after it was attacked by a suspected drone.

