Indian Coast Guard escorts drone-attacked merchant ship MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai port

The merchant ship MV Chem Pluto, which was attacked by a drone two days ago, arrived at the Mumbai port on Monday. According to Defence officials, it reached the Mumbai port under the protection of Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram.

A joint investigation is being carried out by the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Intelligence agencies and other officials concerned to ascertain how the ship was attacked, they said. In addition, agencies would also try to find out whether the projectile used to attack the ship was a missile or a drone.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard has also enhanced patrolling in the area to provide protection to merchant vessels passing through the Arabian Sea, Defence officials added.

Communication was established with MV Chem Pluto

Earlier, the Indian Coast Guard Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft established communication with the distressed vessel MV Chem Pluto after it was hit by a drone attack. After the attack, the ship had switched off its automatic identification system used for tracking the vessel. The power generation system of the ship is now functional and more checks are being carried out before it sets out for its destination, Indian Coast Guard officials said.

According to defence officials, the vessel had crude oil and was going towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia. The fire has been reportedly extinguished but has affected the functioning of the vessel. All crew members are safe, which includes around 20 Indians, according to defence officials.

