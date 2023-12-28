Qatar reduces death penalty of 8 ex-Indian Navy officers to jail terms: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

BREAKING | In a major development, the death penalty of eight Indian Navy veterans in Qatar has been reduced to jail terms, the Ministry of External (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA has said that the detailed judgment on reduced sentences of Navy veterans is awaited and that they will continue to engage with Qatari authorities.

The MEA has issued a statement on the verdict in the Dahra Global case in Qatar and said, "We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced."

"The detailed judgment is awaited. We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps."

"Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities," it said.

"Due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture," the MEA said.

