Friday, October 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Indian Navy fires anti-ship missile during drill in Bay of Bengal | Watch

Indian Navy fires anti-ship missile during drill in Bay of Bengal | Watch

The Indian Navy on Friday fired an anti-ship missile from its Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora in the Bay of Bengal. The missile hit the target at max range with precise accuracy.

Manish Prasad Manish Prasad @manishindiatv
New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2020 17:52 IST
Indian Navy, anti ship missile
Image Source : @INDIANNAVY

Indian Navy fires anti-ship missile. 

The Indian Navy on Friday fired an anti-ship missile from its Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora in the Bay of Bengal. The missile hit the target at max range with precise accuracy. The targeted ship was severely damaged and in flames. The drill reflected its combat readiness in the strategic sea lanes around India, officials said.

"Anti-ship missile fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in Bay of Bengal.

Target ship severely damaged and in flames," the Navy tweeted.

India Tv - Indian Navy, anti ship missile

Image Source : @INDIANNAVY

Anti-ship missile fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in Bay of Bengal. Target ship severely damaged and in flames.

Last week, the Navy released a video of an anti-ship missile destroying a sinking ship with "deadly accuracy" somewhere in the Arabian Sea.

The missile was fired by frontline corvette INS Prabal as part of a mega drill involving aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and a number of warships, attack helicopters, aircraft and other assets of the Navy.

The Indian Navy has significantly increased its deployment in the Indian Ocean Region in an attempt to send across a message to China in the wake of escalation in tension between the two countries over the border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Navy has participated in a number of joint maritime exercises in the last few weeks, including a three-day drill with Japanese navy from September 26-28.

India Tv - Indian Navy, anti ship missile

Image Source : @INDIANNAVY

Anti-ship missile fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora.

Last month, Indian Navy also carried out a two-day mega exercise in the Indian Ocean Region with the Australian Navy that featured a range of complex naval manoeuvres, anti-aircraft drills and helicopter operations.

In July, the Indian Navy carried out a military exercise with a US Navy carrier strike group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off the coast of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The USS Nimitz is the world's largest warship.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X