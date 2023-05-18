Indian Navy aircraft starts 'humanitarian' search operations as Chinese boat capsizes in Indian Ocean

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Indian Navy aircraft carry out extensive search operations as Chinese boat capsizes in Indian Ocean

India on Thursday deployed its Navy in the Southern Indian Ocean Region in response to the sinking of a Chinese Fishing Vessel with 39 crew onboard. According to the statement released by the Indian Navy, the crew included nationals from China, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The response from the Indian side came nearly 24 hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang appealed to its diplomats abroad, as well as the agriculture and transportation ministries, to assist in the search for survivors.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

