Image Source : TWITTER @INDIACOASTGUARD Crude oil carrier MT New Diamond with 2,00,000 metric ton cargo on fire; Sri Lanka seeks India's help

Fire fighting assistance has been sought by the Sri Lankan Navy from the Indian Coast Guard for fire and explosion on-board oil tanker 'MT New Diamond' 37 nautical miles east off Sri Lanka coast. Taking to Twitter, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said ICG ships and aircraft have been deployed for immediate assistance

"#SavingLives #SAR #FireFighting assistance sought by Sri Lanka Navy from @IndiaCoastGuard for fire and explosion onboard Oil Tanker #MTNewDiamond 37 NM east off #Srilanka coast. #ICG ships and aircraft deployed for immediate assistance," Indian Coast Guard said in a tweet on Thursday.

"@IndiaCoastGuard in a swift Sea & Air Coordinated #SAR operation immediately diverted #ICG Ships Shaurya, Sarang, Samudra Paheredar & Dornier Aircraft for #FireFighting on Oil Tanker #MTNewDiamond," said Indian Coast Guard.

The ship carrying crude oil from Kuwait was slated to reach Paradip in India on September 5

Maritime route monitoring websites indicated that the mammoth vessel was heading to Paradip Port in India and was carrying crude oil from Kuwait. The fire and damage are likely to cause massive environmental damage and Sri Lankan Air Force has already dispatched aircraft and maritime assets for surveillance and disaster relief mission.

According to 'Marine Traffic', the vessel departed from Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait on August 23 and was

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage