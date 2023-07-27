Thursday, July 27, 2023
     
Indian Army says Mady is safe and sound now after evacuation from Manipur: Who is she? Know here

The Army officials evacuated Mady in a helicopter from Manipur to Army Veterinary Hospital at Dimapur to protect her life.

Image Source : ANI Mady, a 3-year-old female Labrador dog of Indian Army

A 3-year-old female Labrador dog of the Indian Army was safely evacuated on July 24 (Monday) in an Army Helicopter from Leimakong, Manipur. Mady is a search and rescue dog who was seriously ill due to heat stroke. 

In order to protect her life, the Army officials evacuated her at the earliest in a helicopter from Manipur and took her to Army Veterinary Hospital at Dimapur in Nagaland.

"It is heartening that Mady is safe and sound now," informed Indian Army’s Eastern Command today. 

