Heartwarming video of a dog helping woman carry scrap bag goes viral | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER Dog helping a woman carry a scrap bag goes viral

If you have ever grown up with dogs or experienced the joy of petting one, then you must be aware of their unwavering loyalty and desire to be by their human companion’s side. Not just this, they also offer help and support their human companions in every possible way they can. And a video showcasing just that was recently shared on Twitter.

A video that is now going viral on the internet in which a dog becomes a helping hand for a woman. The video starts to show a woman rag picker, who is seen carrying a huge bag, apparently full of scrap. As the video goes forward, one can witness a dog following her and dragging a similar bag filled with scraps. It is heartwarming to see how the dog kept no stone unturned to help the woman. The video was posted on Twitter along with the caption, “Dogs are our best friends”.

The clip has raked up over 1.3 million views along with a range of reactions from the online community. “Dog will always be man’s best friend,” commented an individual. Another user said that the dogs love to work, stating, “Lots of dogs love to work. Ever see what a Bernese Mountain dog was bred to do, or the St Bernard, etc? This dog looks happy and was taking a break in the video.”

However, not all responses were positive. One individual expressed their concern, stating, “Nothing good! It’s really too much load for a little dog,” wrote an individual. Another simply posted, “Poor dog.” “Could have helped them instead of filming,” remarked a third. A fourth added, “My only concern is he is abusing the friendship,” while a fifth shared, “This is totally rubbish.

