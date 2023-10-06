India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: AAP-Congress alliance leads in Punjab, BJP to sweep Delhi, Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Arvind Kejriwal and PM Modi

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: In Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to sweep once again in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. BJP is expected to win all 7 Lok Sabha seats again in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to get zero votes in the Lok Sabha polls.

The saffron party is expected to get 52 per cent of votes in Delhi while AAP and Congress are likely to get 25 per cent and 17 per cent of votes respectively, if Lok Sabha elections are held today.

The opinion poll which was conducted by India TV and CNX projects a clear picture where people have shown full faith in BJP. As per the poll, if Lok Sabha elections are held today, then BJP is likely to win with a thumping majority in Delhi.

Delhi - 2019 Lok Sabha Results:

Total Seats: 07

BJP: 07

AAP: 00

Congress: 00

OPINION POLL on Punjab:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to get 6 votes in Punjab in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Congress is likely to get 5 votes while BJP and SAD (B) to get 1 vote or Lok Sabha seat each respectively.

BJP is expected to get 18 per cent of votes in Punjab while AAP and Congress are likely to get 28 per cent and 25 per cent of votes respectively in the state.

India TV CNX Opinion Poll on Delhi and Punjab

If Lok Sabha polls are held today, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-B) led by Sukhbir Singh Badal is expected to get 19 per cent of votes in Punjab.

2019 Punjab Lok Sabha Results:

Total Seats: 13

Congress: 08

BJP: 02

SAD: 02

AAP: 01

OPINION POLL on Haryana:

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicts 8 Lok Sabha seats for BJP in Haryana and Congress is likely to get 2 seats, if LS polls are held today.

BJP is expected to get 50 per cent of votes in Haryana while Congress is likely to get 35 per cent of votes.

India TV CNX Opinion Poll on Haryana

Opinion poll on Himachal Pradesh:

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicts 3 Lok Sabha seats for BJP in Himachal Pradesh while Congress party is likely to get 1 seat.

BJP is expected to get 53 per cent of votes in Himachal Pradesh and Congress is likely to get 37 per cent of votes respectively.

India TV CNX Opinion Poll on Himachal Pradesh

