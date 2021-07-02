Friday, July 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Chunav Manch: CM Adityanath, other top leaders come on one stage to discuss UP Polls 2022

Chunav Manch: CM Adityanath, other top leaders come on one stage to discuss UP Polls 2022

Watch UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, Urdu poet Munnawar Rana speak their mind on India TV's day-long conclave Chunav Manch 2021.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2021 22:44 IST
india tv chunav manch,chunav manch,india tv chunav manch 2021,yogi adityanath
Image Source : INDIA TV

India TV Chunav Manch 2021 

India TV Chunav Manch: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma and other top leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition will come on one stage on Saturday, July 3 on India TV Chunav Manch to speak their mind and discuss issues that are likely to play major role in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.  

While farmer leader Rakesh Tikait will be seen in a debate with BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan, another senior BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi will be seen countering veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid during the day-long conclave. 

The event will also witness Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh pitted against BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj in what is expected to be a fiery discussion between the two leaders. 

Apart from top leaders, famous Urdu poet Munnawar Rana will also be seen debating with Shalabh Mani Tripathi, BJP leader and CM Adityanath's media advisor during a session on  India TV Chunav Manch 2021.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X