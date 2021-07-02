Chunav Manch: CM Adityanath, other top leaders come on one stage to discuss UP Polls 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chunav Manch 2021

India TV Chunav Manch: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma and other top leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition will come on one stage on Saturday, July 3 on India TV Chunav Manch to speak their mind and discuss issues that are likely to play major role in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

While farmer leader Rakesh Tikait will be seen in a debate with BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan, another senior BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi will be seen countering veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid during the day-long conclave.

The event will also witness Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh pitted against BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj in what is expected to be a fiery discussion between the two leaders.

Apart from top leaders, famous Urdu poet Munnawar Rana will also be seen debating with Shalabh Mani Tripathi, BJP leader and CM Adityanath's media advisor during a session on India TV Chunav Manch 2021.

