India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma gets 'The Trailblazer Award' at Asian Business Leadership Forum in Dubai

India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma on Wednesday received 'The Trailblazer Award' in Dubai, adding yet another feather to his illustrious cap.

The prestigious honour was bestowed upon Rajat Sharma at the Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF) in Dubai.

Posting a tweet on his honour, the India TV Chairman thanked minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

Thank you HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Asian Business Leadership Forum @ablf awards jury for honouring me with The Trailblazer Award in Dubai this evening @MaliniMenon @OfficeOfKNath pic.twitter.com/AqqbDCLdMs — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) November 6, 2019

