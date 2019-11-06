Thursday, November 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
Rajat Sharma gets 'The Trailblazer Award' at Asian Business Leadership Forum in Dubai

India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma on Wednesday received 'The Trailblazer Award' in Dubai, adding yet another feather to his illustrious cap.

New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2019 23:53 IST
India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma on Wednesday received 'The Trailblazer Award' in Dubai, adding yet another feather to his illustrious cap.

The prestigious honour was bestowed upon Rajat Sharma at the Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF) in Dubai.

Posting a tweet on his honour, the India TV Chairman thanked minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

