Delhi University felicitates Rajat Sharma as Distinguished Alumnus at its 96th Annual Convocation

Delhi University on Monday felicitated India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma as its Distinguished Almunus at its 96th Annual Convocation.

The convocation was held in the university's Indoor Stadium Sports Complex. Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was the chief guest at the occasion.

Rajat Sharma, best known for his pioneering show 'Aap Ki Adalat', graduated from Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) during the Seventies.

Delhi University felicitates Rajat Sharma as Distinguished Alumnus at its 96th Annual Convocation



Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor of GGSIP University was also felicitated as Distinguished Alumnus.

Professor DP Singh, Chairman of University Grants Commission, was the Guest of Honour at the convocation ceremony.

The DU convocation also saw a dance performance by a cultural troupe from the north-east. Apart from the graduation and post-graduation degrees, the university also conferred degrees of Ph.D./DM/M.Ch. at the convocation