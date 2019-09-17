India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma re-elected NBA president

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma has been re-elected President of News Broadcasters Association (NBA).

The following Board Members were re-elected as Office Bearers of NBA in the year 2018-19 :-



1. Mr. Rajat Sharma – President (Chairman & Editor-in-Chief (India TV) – Independent News Service Pvt. Ltd.)

2. Mr. M.V. Shreyams Kumar – Vice President (Joint Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd.

3. Mrs. Anurradha Prasad – Honorary Treasurer (Chairperson-cum-Managing Director, News24 Broadcast India Ltd.)

The other Members on the NBA Board in the year 2018-19 were:

4. Mr. M.K. Anand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer – Times Network - Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd.

5. Mr. Rahul Joshi, CEO News & Group Editor-in-Charge - TV18 Broadcast Ltd.

6. Mr. Avinash Pandey, Chief Operating Officer - ABP News Network Pvt. Ltd.

7. Mr. I. Venkat, Director - Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd.

8. Ms. Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson & Managing Director - TV Today Network Ltd.

9. Ms. Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV - New Delhi Television Ltd.

10.Mr. Ashok Venkatramani, Managing Director - Zee Media Corporation Ltd.